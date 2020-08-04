The Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, has called on the people of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area to ask their representatives in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye and Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, for their share of the N40 million allegedly given to each of them by the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, to influence their support for the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Shaibu said this on Tuesday when he addressed supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lampese, Akoko-Edo LGA.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Shaibu, on Monday kicked off their re-election campaign in Edo North Senatorial District, with a visit to the palace of the Otaru of Igarra, Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II, where they got blessings from the monarch and his people.

Shaibu, who urged the people not to be worried because the leadership of the Edo State House of Assembly is with the governor, noted: “Speaker of the EDHA and all the Principal Officers are supporting the governor, while all those that left demanded money which he declined because of the love and interest of Edo people.

“Hon. Agbaje and Hon. Yekini collected N40 million each to throw their support for Ize-Iyamu.

“Oshiomhole also gave N5 million each to councilors to switch loyalty and support the APC candidate.

“I had a meeting with these lawmakers who demanded $10,000 but I told them Obaseki is not a governor that shares money but uses such money for the development of Edo State.

“Use your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to vote these corrupt leaders out of office.”

The Deputy Governor while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to ask Oshiomhole where he got such an amount of money to bribe the lawmakers, added: “We know President Muhammadu Buhari is fighting corruption and should call Oshiomhole and ask him where he got such money from.”