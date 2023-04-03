Sex therapy for bad mood, Tiwa Says

It’s funny how one can get very horny when in a bad mood. Is it the body’s way of trying to get rid of the build-up of tension/sadness? I wonder. Whatever the reason, I found myself in that situation a while ago. Mike and I had a misunderstanding that lingered. Since he was away on a course, it was more difficult to sort things out and makeup. We both were obstinate and refused to speak to one another.

It was a weekend, but I didn’t have anywhere to go and this made matters worse for me. I decided to take a nap.

A call woke me up. I wasn’t deep in sleep. It was Mike’s boss asking if I was available to come for a get-together that evening. She knew I was somewhat bored because Mike wasn’t around. I jumped at the offer. She gave me the address and we said our goodbyes.

I arrived at her place and met six other people there. Three males and three females, including Helen herself. There was soft music playing in the background and everyone was seated picnic-style on an extremely large duvet spread on the floor. As I was taking my seat, Helen asked everyone to introduce themselves. Introductions were made and some chitchat followed.

Drinks and finger foods were available. We helped ourselves and eased into the evening. The fun started with card games. This broke the ice and made everyone comfortable. Then we moved things a notch higher with a game of strip poker.

By this time everyone was laughing and being silly. Before long, almost everyone had lost most of their clothings. We tweaked the game a little so that the consequences were actions and not just a shedding of clothing.

All the guys were good looking, but only one of them was dark skinned and I had my eyes on him. Seemed like the feeling was mutual because when the opportunity to be naughty with someone arose, he came to me, took my face in his hands and kissed me deeply. I reciprocated as I held him close. He kissed my neck, squeezed my bum and pressed me to him. I felt his strong erection. We had to stop the action because the game was still on.

After a few minutes, the lights were turned off. A few people had started getting freaky. And it was obvious that the game was over because the atmosphere had gotten very steamy.

I found my freak partner and continued where we left off. At this point, we were both naked. I stroked his black hard dick. It felt so good because he moaned softly. He took one of the dining seats and sat on it. He then sat me on him. He sucked on my boobs, squeezing softly as he sucked like he was trying to extract milk. I moaned and rubbed on his dick. I caressed his nipples.

Then I lifted his head off my boobs and kissed him. He was a good kisser. I could go on and on. As I continued kissing him, he guided his dick into me. It slid in smoothly. I was super wet. I rode him. Slowly at first. Grinding and twisting. As the excitement grew, I increased speed and he pounded me from below. Just as I was about to explode, he withdrew, got up from the seat and penetrated me from behind.

As he pounded me, he rubbed on my clit. I couldn’t hold it any longer. I had an intense orgasm. He gave me a few more strokes and exploded in me. Well, not exactly because he had a condom on. It was provided although I always have one or two in my purse. Just in case. As he came, he moaned: “Baby, you are sweet.”

It was indeed a sweet episode. We took a shower together and ended up on a couch in the living room. We got to know each other better and exchanged numbers. We had another round on the couch. It was less rushed this time. We revelled in it. At the end of it, we slept off in each other’s arms.

I left the apartment early the next morning. The road was free, so it was a short drive back home. As soon as I got home, I went straight to bed. It was just what I needed to get my head in the right place.

NB: Purely fiction.

