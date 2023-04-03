Seven injured as commercial bus somersaults in Lagos

Seven persons were injured after a commercial bus somersaulted in Lagos Monday as the driver tried to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

The Spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the accident said the crash occurred at Super, inward Ile-Epo, in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

“It involved a blue Mazda Bus with registration number AGF 991 YC.

“The driver was over-speeding and in an attempt to dodge the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit that was coming, the bus hit the wall on the BRT lane, and the vehicle somersaulted.

We have seven passengers in the bus, all of them were seriously injured, LASTMA officers rescued them and took them to Ile-epo General Hospital,” Adebayo said

He explained that officers of the agency were on ground and ensured that all the passengers inside the bus were immediately rescued.

Meanwhile, LASTMA has warned commercial bus drivers to stop over-speeding and obey traffic rules and regulations.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, advised that decorum should be maintained by road users particularly commercial bus drivers. “They should stop plying BRT corridor,” he said.

