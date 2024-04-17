Seplat marks decade of dual listing at NSE, LSE

The Nigerian Exchange reverberated with the jubilant sound of the bell as Seplat Energy PLC, a leading independent indigenous energy company, celebrated a significant milestone: A decade of its dual listing on both the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange and Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

This commemorative event was attended by officials of Seplat Energy, NGX, government, and institutional partners.

It marked a decade of strategic partnership and commitment to excellence in the energy sector.

During his speech at the anniversary, Roger Brown, CEO, Seplat Energy, expressed delight over the feat, reiterating its commitment to leading Nigeria’s energy transition, adding that the power of indigenous companies is to bring growth and prosperity to their home countries and the people.

Brown said: “One example of how Seplat Energy is making an enduring difference to Nigeria and host communities where we operate is that nearly $50 million had been invested by our Joint Venture partnerships in communities since our inception to date.

“Truly, Seplat Energy has delivered significant value by enhancing strategic, operational and financial achievements in 10 years as a listed company.”

In his comments, Temi Popoola, CEO, NGX Group, emphasised the significance of Seplat Energy’s decade of dual listing, stating: “If we were to look back to our market and tried to find landmarks, the last major landmark you will find in the last 10 years is this transaction that we are celebrating today, and the market is very grateful for that.”

Congratulating Seplat Energy on this milestone, in his welcome remarks, Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, NGX Group Chairman, highlighted the importance of partnerships between the NGX and companies like Seplat Energy in driving economic growth and development.

Kwairanga stated: “Seplat’s journey symbolises resilience, innovation, and a commitment to excellence, making them a beacon of corporate governance and operational expertise.

“Seplat Energy has emerged as a leading indigenous energy company, deeply integrated into Nigeria’s economic landscape and the NGX Group remains committed to supporting companies like Seplat Energy as they drive economic growth and contribute to our nation’s prosperity.”

Reflecting on the significance of the decade of dual listing, Udoma Udo Udoma, Board Chairman, Seplat Energy, said: “Seplat Energy is committed to driving Nigeria’s transition to sustainable and affordable energy, harnessing its power to improve lives by transforming the economy.

“We have ambitious goals.

“We are investing in Nigeria.

“We will support the Federal Government’s energy transition policy, and we will partner with FG in whatever area they want us to do so.

“That is our commitment.

“We will grow Seplat while also maintaining the highest standard of corporate governance.”

Also commending Seplat Energy on the decade of listing, Jude Chiemeka, Acting CEO, NGX, stressed the importance of the capital market in helping companies raise funds and creating wealth for all.

Chiemeka said: “Seplat Energy was listed at N576 at listing and yesterday it closed at N3,370, which is an increase of over 484%.

“The figures show that in the last 10 years, the company has paid out $575 million in dividend payments to shareholders in Nigeria and London, where they are also listed, so this company has given investors a huge opportunity to really participate in wealth creation.

“Reports show that Nigeria would be among the top 20 countries in the next 25 years, and I think Seplat is poised to be one of the institutions driving growth, prosperity, and inclusion in our nation.”

Also gracing the closing gong ceremony was Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), who gave kudos to Seplat Energy on their laudable achievements.

Lokpobiri also promised the Federal Government’s commitment to providing support to the company.

He said: “I am happy to be part of today’s celebration and Seplat’s exceptional performance in the last 10 years and as Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, I assure that we will partner with Seplat to expand their investments, not only for the benefit of its shareholders, but also for Nigeria.

“The least the government can do anywhere in the world is to create an environment where companies like Seplat continue to thrive.”

Seplat Energy remains focused on driving value for its shareholders, pursuing strategic acquisitions, and championing sustainable practices in the energy sector, with ongoing projects such as the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and the development of the ANOH Gas processing plant.

The company’s diversified portfolio, including eight onshore and shallow water assets strategically located in the Niger Delta region, has enabled it to maximise hydrocarbon production while actively contributing to Nigeria’s energy security and economic development.

Seplat Energy’s robust gas portfolio, highlighted by the ANOH Gas processing plant project, underscores its pivotal role in Nigeria’s transition to gas.

This aligns with Nigeria’s broader energy goals, promoting cleaner energy sources, reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels and driving a greener and more sustainable energy landscape in Nigeria.

With commitment to corporate governance, corporate citizenship, and making significant corporate social investments, as reflected in its rigorous approach to performance assessment and its investment in community development initiatives, Seplat Energy is poised for continued success in the years to come.