Senate convenes emergency session for extension of 2023  supplementary budget

The Senate has scheduled to hold an emergency session on Thursday to extend implementation of the 2023 budget.

The Senate had in March 2024 extended the implementation of the 2023 budget till June 2024.

It was learnt that Thursday’s emergency session was scheduled to extend the implementation of the budget beyond June 30.

The Senate was expected to resume for plenary session on July 2, but due to urgency of the issue at hand, the lawmakers decided to hold plenary session on Thursday.

Senate’s spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, made the announcement on Wednesday while addressing newsmen.

Adaramodu said, “It’s our statutory resumption from the Sallah break. The Senate has the constitutional power to regulate its sessions and we believe that we could gain one more legislative day to deal with national and constitutional issues, hence the bringing forward from the initial July 2.

“We hope to deal with issues concerning our further oversight on the appropriations and clear further the hanging issues of constitutional and electoral concerns. And clear outstanding bills and motions, expectedly before our annual recess, later in the year.”