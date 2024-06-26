Court remands two who allegedly strangled, dismembered woman

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday, remanded two men – Temitope Arinola, 45, and Mufutau Kola, 42 – who allegedly strangled and dismembered a woman.

The defendants, who have no fixed address, are charged with conspiracy and murder.

The Magistrate, Adebola Adeola, did not take their pleas for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until July 30 for mention.

The prosecutor, Insp Iyabo Oladoyin, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 17, about 1.30pm on Akinyele- Ojoo Expressway, Ibadan.

She alleged that the defendants unlawfully caused the death of one Eniola Shakirat by strangling and dismembering her.

She said that the offences contravene Sections 516 and 324 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.