Senate appeals to protesters to give Tinubu more time for policies to yield results

Senate on Wednesday, appealed to the organisers of the proposed #Endbadgovernance protests slated to commence on Thursday, August 1, to give President Bola Tinubu more time

According to the Senate, one year is too short for the President’s economic and social policies to take root and yield desired results.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this known after a closed door session which lasted for one and half hour.

He also disclosed that 75 Senators were present at the session despite speculations that Senators had left the country ahead of the planned protests.

According to Akpabio, one year is not enough for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reform to yield desired results. Their demands have already been addressed.

He added that the implementation of policies on minimum wage, Sale of crude oil in Naira, Student loan, South East Development Commission, North West Development Commission is ongoing.

He assured that the Senate is willing to legislate on any bill that will bring succour to Nigerians.

