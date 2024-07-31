Senate on Wednesday, appealed to the organisers of the proposed #Endbadgovernance protests slated to commence on Thursday, August 1, to give President Bola Tinubu more time
According to the Senate, one year is too short for the President’s economic and social policies to take root and yield desired results.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this known after a closed door session which lasted for one and half hour.
He also disclosed that 75 Senators were present at the session despite speculations that Senators had left the country ahead of the planned protests.
According to Akpabio, one year is not enough for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reform to yield desired results. Their demands have already been addressed.
Also Read:
- FCT minister, Wike approves promotion of 1,018 senior, junior staff of FCDA
- Senate appeals to protesters to give Tinubu more time for policies to yield results
- Three domestic staff arrested over alleged killing of Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s daughter in Lagos
- Police probe death of 54-year-old businesswoman in Ondo
- #EndBadGovernance: ‘We’ll be eating, protesters can go protest’, Akpabio mocks organisers
He added that the implementation of policies on minimum wage, Sale of crude oil in Naira, Student loan, South East Development Commission, North West Development Commission is ongoing.
He assured that the Senate is willing to legislate on any bill that will bring succour to Nigerians.