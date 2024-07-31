FCT minister, Wike approves promotion of 1,018 senior, junior staff of FCDA

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the promotion of 1,018 senior and junior staff of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The Executive Secretary of FCDA, Mr Shehu Ahmad made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Ahmad, the promotion was for officers on Grade Level 7 to 15, covering 2022 and 2023.

He explained that the 1,018 senior and junior staff were successful in the promotion exercise conducted in April, 2024.

He added that The minister also approved the immediate review of the Conditions of Service and Operations Manual for the FCDA.

The executive secretary said that the approval was conveyed by the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Mr Emeka Ezeh.

He added that the authority was in the process of setting up the necessary machinery towards the realisation of the objectives for the review.

“The management and staff of the FCDA expressed their profound gratitude and appreciation to Wike for the approvals.

“This will go a long way in boosting the morale of staff and improve their productivity in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Ahmad said.

