Self-centred leadership, bane of Nigeria’s development – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described self-centred leadership as the cause of the country’s stagnation.

He said this as a Special Guest of Honour at the Leadership Empowerment International Conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo said: “There is no end to leadership and service to your community until you take your last breath.

“You are never too old to be a leader and contribute to the development of your community, your state, your country, the continent, and the world.

“And if you ask me in one word what is the bane of Nigeria today, I will not hesitate.

“I will say it is leadership.

“Leadership that is self-centred, leadership that lacks knowledge and understanding, and leadership that does not view service as the core of what leadership is about.

“If we can get the leadership right, we will get all other things right.

“This is what LEIC is doing that is commendable and very good.

“We must encourage and instil good leadership at every level of our national life.

“We have resources in Africa.

“We have 70 percent of the world’s copper.

“Japan has no mineral resources.

“Singapore is even worse: No resources!

“But whatever resources we have, if we lack leadership, it won’t get us anywhere.

“That is why leadership in Africa is so crucial.

“We can’t create an Africa of hope, prosperity, free from oppression, and characterised by security, peace, and visionary leaders without effective leadership.”

