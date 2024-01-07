Security: Gov. Bago says farmers now going back to farms in Niger

The Niger Governor, Umar Bago, said farmers are now willing to return to their farms in the State, saying most of them are already back to farm.

Bago said this in a statement issued on Sunday, after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, in Abuja.

The Governor added that he had offered to pilot the planned 500,000 hectares of agricultural production announced by President Tinubu in his New Year message.

Bago said Niger was now the leading State in terms of the food security initiative of the President as it had already started the implementation of 250,000 hectares dry season farming.

He said: “We’ve already signed an agreement with some companies for off-take and just to keep him up to speed with what we’re doing in agriculture.

”The President’s New Year’s speech laid emphasis on agriculture and also the 500,000 hectares the government is planning to farm this 2024.

“Niger State has also provided itself as a pilot state for that project, and we are also ambitious to also match with the Federal Government 500,000 for 500,000.”

Bago said the President was positive about it, adding that he was delighted with what the State was doing.