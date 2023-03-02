Security beefed up as Buhari unveils Maiduguri power plant

Security has been beefed up at the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant project site in Borno State ahead of its inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buhari will on Thursday commission the 50-Megawatt gas-fired power plant.

It was built by the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in collaboration with the Borno State Government.

Maiduguri, a major city in the North East Nigeria, was thrown into darkness due to vandalism and attacks by insurgents on the town’s critical power supply infrastructure, which degenerated into perpetual power outages.

Two major incidences of such unfortunate attacks were the destruction of three towers of electricity power lines along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road by the insurgents on January 25 and March 27, 2021.

President Buhari in April 2021 directed the management of the NNPCL to restore power supply to Maiduguri and its environs.

Following engagements with the Borno State Government, the NNPCL embarked on a 50-Megawatt gas-fired power plant project aimed at providing reliable and sustainable electricity to the city and its environs.

NAN reports that many officials of Nigerian security agencies, including the Department of State Services, Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police have been deployed at the site.

Some para military agencies, including the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps and Federal Fire Service are also on ground.

The officials of the NNPCL, members of the cabinet, royal fathers and medical teams with their equipment are also at the site.

The President is expected to be accompanied by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu; his Petroleum Resources counterpart, Chief Timipre Sylva; Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; and Group CEO, NNPCL, Malam Mele Kyari.

Other top government functionaries from federal and state governments are also attending the event.