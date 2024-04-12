School speaks as student commits suicide, another dies from illicit drugs

The Management of the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State has consoled the families of deceased students of the Institution.

The school’s Head, Protocol, Information and Public Relations, Kayode Adebusuyi, made this known in a statement.

In the statement, the school confirmed that while Jethro Samuel, of the Department of Office Technology Management, died as a result of complications arising from the use of illicit drugs, the other was said to have committed suicide following his abysmal performance in the 2022/2023 first semester examination.

Reports indicated that the student who was said to have committed suicide confided in his friends that he could not confront his parents with the report of his poor academic standing.

In the case of Samuel who lost his life to the use of illicit substance, the combined efforts of the Student Union President and the Porter in the Abuja Hall of Residence, where the deceased resided, were to no avail as he gave up the ghost in transit to the Polytechnic Health Centre.

His remains had since been interred in his hometown, Ishua Akoko, Ondo State.

Adebusuyi said: “The Management of the Polytechnic in its periodicals has always sounded a note of caution on the use of illicit substances for whatsoever reasons with enlightenment campaigns to refrain from such.

“Members of the public are therefore implored to discountenance the rumour making the rounds about loss of lives on the campus aside the above mentioned two cases.

“There was indeed a road accident along Poly road in Ado Ekiti which involved some fatalities, the victims were alleged to be students of the Polytechnic.

“This is far from the truth as the casualties are not in anyway related to the institution

“The public is therefore further advised to be wary of untrue and misleading reports that the institution has lost many students in the recent past.

“The Polytechnic is not culpable in the two unfortunate incidents

“The present administration of the Polytechnic under Dr Temitope John Alake does not forsake God in the affairs of the Polytechnic.

“Staff and students have various fora where they seek the face and presence of the Almighty in their personal and collective affairs.

“He prays to God for continued guidance and protection over staff and students of the Polytechnic.”