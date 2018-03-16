School security: NANS asks IG to withdraw policemen from politicians

The NANS National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, made the appeal in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

The National Association of Nigerian Students has urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to withdraw policemen from politicians and redeploy them to schools.

The NANS National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, made the appeal in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

It also appealed to government at all levels to prioritise security in schools by employing or deploying more security personnel to the institutions.

The association said there was an urgent need to equip the security agents adequately with modern gadgets to enable them to perform effectively.

“NANS wants as a matter of urgency that the Inspector General of Police should consider withdrawing the number of security personnel attached to political office holders and some big men” and deploy them to schools,” it said.

The association also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts aimed at rescuing the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls and the remaining Chibok schoolgirls.

“We are calling for a radical approach as regards security not minding who will be affected,” it said.

It condemned recent herdsmen attacks on Dong village, Dundu community and Kwall village, among several other attacks in Plateau State and other parts of the country.

NANS said: “NANS still stands by our January 5 press release requesting the Federal Government to declare marauding herdsmen as terrorists, following the New Year attack.

“NANS attention has been drawn to a tragedy that occurred on March 12 involving the gruesome murder of two Nigerian students of St. John’s Anglican School, Agodo, Ogun Water-Side Local Government Area of Ogun.

“NANS appreciates the swift and prompt response of the Ogun State Police Command in apprehending the dare devil killer at Ogbere J4 while he was running away.

“NANS is calling on the security agencies to unveil the circumstances surrounding the massacre of the students by the cutely dressed killer said to be mentally unstable.

“We call on the Ogun State Police Command to further interrogate, investigate and persecute anyone involved.”