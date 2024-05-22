School owner relocates after collecting WAEC, NECO, JAMB fees from students

The owner of The Lord’s Favour School, Amuro, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Sunday Adeyemo, has relocated from Nigeria after he collected fees from his students for this year’s final year examinations by the West African Senior Examination Council, National Examination Council and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

The man, who reportedly co-founded Eternal Gift School at Iyere, Adegbayi in Ibadan with his wife, has left the students stranded.

According to a Facebook user and Founder and Creative Director at Planet 3R, Adejoke Lasisi, who shared the development, Adeyemo founded The Lord’s Favour School after he divorced his wife and remarried.

Lasisi, who is at present representing her firm and Nigeria in Paris, France at a UNESCO organised 2024 Africa Week, wrote further: “By the way, he used to organize tutorials back in the days even my younger sister was one of his students.

“He later remarried and founded the school that he used to gather money which he eventually used to JAPA and left the students stranded.

“I know he will JAPADA just the way he JAPA by the special grace of God.

“Abi, how can you collect N95,000 from each student without registering them for WAEC and NECO?

“Even some paid over N100,000 because he promised them to help register for JAMB.

“Lord’s Favour school that did not Favour the students.

“Did I tell you he sold all his properties?

“He has been in this school business for over 20 years oooooo and he just ruined it because he wants to leave the country.

“Please let’s share his photo…this man must be caught and send back to Nigeria wherever he is.”