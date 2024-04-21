Sanwo-Olu urged to probe poor handling of N5b dredging contract

A group, the Coalition of Concerned Lagosians, has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to investigate the alleged violation of the procurement process in awarding a contract for the dredging of Mende channelisation.

A statement by the group’s president, Nurudeen Olawale, and Secretary, Korede Animashaun, called on Sanwo-Olu to conduct a thorough forensic audit of the contract award.

The statement read: “While we have consistently supported and praised the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu on its achievements in terms of infrastructural development on land and rail infrastructure in Lagos State, as concerned stakeholders, we would not close our eyes to the allegations of violations of procurement procedures in the award of channelisation contracts happening in the Ministry of Water Front in the state.

Also Read:

“We are by this notice calling on the governor to conduct a thorough and forensic audit into the award of the contract for the channelisation of the Mende to the lagoon waterfront recently awarded by the state government at the sum of N5bn and is to cover a total area of 7km long by 40 meters wide and four meters deep for a duration of one year.

“Despite the fact that N2.5bn mobilisation has been paid, nothing concrete is on the ground, apart from the dredger for the project dumped on site and has been so stationed in one spot under the bridge for the last six months without any tangible trace of dredging work going on. We presume that with the right information, Governor Sanwo-Olu would not want to be dragged into allegations of violations of procurement procedures considering his unblemished past records.”

“As stakeholders, we are also calling on NIWA to conduct an investigation into the allegation with a view to ensuring the protection, integrity and credibility of the organisation as regards its core mandate, which also includes protection and expansion of our waterways, while we continue to monitor the development with a view to ensuring that the right thing is done. We would not hesitate to provide the Economic and Financial Crime Commission with the necessary information, if need be, to enable them to prosecute whoever is culpable in any allegation of violation of procurement processes as regards the referenced job, including account details of relevant recipients of contract sum. “

According to the group, the necessary measurements of the water depth were carried out using an eco sander to check the depth of the water before the commencement of the said work.

It said, “We had also carried out the necessary measurements of the water depth using an eco sander to check the depth of the water before the commencement of the said work, and if they claim they have done a thorough job, we will not hesitate to take the same measurement and publish our findings for the entire world to see. Our prayers, therefore, are for the governor to ensure that these allegations are thoroughly investigated and, possibly, a new team of consultants appointed to supervise the execution of the job and report back to the state within a specified period.”