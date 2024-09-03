Sanwo-Olu congratulates IGP, Egbetokun on 60th birthday 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on his 60th birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, described Egbetokun, who clocks 60 tomorrow, Wednesday, as a committed public servant.

Sanwo-Olu praised Egbetokun’s commitment and dedication to public service as a vibrant, trustworthy, and diligent police officer.

The Governor said Egbetokun is a seasoned administrator who has used his knowledge and experience to bring about positive development in the Nigeria Police since he took over the baton of leadership as IGP.

He said: “The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, is a committed and dedicated public servant. He has displayed a high degree of dedication and professionalism to service in the public sector, contributing his quota to the growth and development of the Nigeria Police.

“IGP Egbetokun has dedicated his young and adult life to the service of his country as a principled police officer, serving in different capacities, especially in Lagos State, where he served passionately as the Chief Security Officer to former Governor Bola Tinubu and Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on his 60th birthday. I pray that the Almighty God continues to bestow on him wisdom for continuous service to humanity, the police, and Nigeria.”

