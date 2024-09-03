Spotify launches ‘My Spotify’ campaign in Nigeria

Spotify has launched the “My Spotify” campaign in Nigeria. With this campaign, we’re not just celebrating the unique music journeys of our users; we’re turning up the volume on the deeply personal connection they have with our platform.

Over the coming weeks, fans will discover banners and personalised messages in-app, revealing their unique “My Spotify” listening habits. They’ll also receive recommendations for personalised features like daylist, DJ, Blend, Daily Mix, and the “Made for You” hub. We’re taking personalisation to a whole new level, with more suggestions, notifications, and call-to-action prompts across the platform.

The power of personalisation

Spotify has always been about curating music that feels like it was made just for you. Our advanced algorithms introduce users to new artists and songs that resonate with their tastes, sparking an intimate journey of musical exploration. From “Amapiano Mix” and “Afrobeats Mix” to “Chill Mix” and “Hip Hop Mix,” there’s something for every moment and every emotion.

But Spotify is more than just a music streaming service; it’s a soundtrack to life. Cool features like ‘Daily Mix’ and ‘Made for You’ serve up personalised playlists based on your listening history, creating a sonic tapestry that reflects your unique identity. Our ‘AI DJ’ and ‘daylist’ features use artificial intelligence to craft dynamic listening experiences that adapt to your mood and the rhythm of your day. And with ‘Blend,’ friends and couples can discover the magic of their shared musical tastes.

Spotify in Nigeria

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, Spotify has become an integral part of the vibrant music and creator culture. We’ve transformed how people listen, offering a vast world of playlists, music discovery features, and podcasts. Through shared playlists, we’ve fostered a sense of community, strengthening bonds and creating a shared cultural identity.

My Spotify: Where every note tells your story

With the My Spotify campaign, we’re placing the user at the very heart of the platform. It’s about celebrating the individual, their unique musical journey, and the powerful emotions that music evokes. We’re not just a streaming service; we’re a personal audio companion that evolves with you.

Discover a world of sound that’s truly yours. My Spotify: Where every note tells your story.

