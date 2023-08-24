Sanwo-Olu celebrates Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde at 59

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday joined other well-wishers to celebrate his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde on the occasion of his 59th birthday.

Tayo Ayinde clocks 59 years today, Thursday, August 24.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described Tayo Ayinde as a worthy and trusted partner in the Greater Lagos agenda.

The Governor also described his Chief of Staff as a loyal, dependable, selfless, hardworking and God-fearing man, who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Ayinde has displayed high capacity in service, noting that the decision to return him in the same capacity, is a testament to his high level of performance, competence, hard work and loyalty.

“Happy Birthday to my Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde. You are indeed a ‘Buffalo’ as you are usually called by your friends and associates because you depict the true strength and survival instincts of a buffalo.

“On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, to congratulate Mr. Tayo Ayinde on his 59th birthday.

“As you clock 59 years today, I pray that the blessings of God will be with you. You will continue to enjoy God’s favour and grace. God will strengthen you to offer more services to humanity, our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.”