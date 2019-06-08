The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has replied to the query issued to him by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government over the alleged mismanagement of N3.4 billion low funds belonging to Kano Emirate.

Sanusi, who replied the query on Saturday, said he met less than N2 billion in the purse of the Kano Emirate.

In the response, attended to by the Acting Secretary of the Kano Emirate Council, Abba Yusuf, Sanusi also said he could not be held responsible for the alleged misappropriation of funds since he was neither the accounting officer nor the council secretary.

Yusuf also said at the time Sanusi was installed as emir in 2014, the Emirate Council had only N1,893,378,927.38, an amount far lesser than the N3.4 billion the Kano State anti-graft Commission said was mismanaged between 2014 and 2017.