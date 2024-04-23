Sanusi mourns passing of former NFF Board Member, Stephen Gyebgon



The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, has described as “shocking and very sad” report of the death of a one-time member of the NFF Executive Committee, Stephen Gyebgon.



Gyebgon was a Member of the NFF Executive Committee during the administration of Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi (2006-2010).

Reports said he died on Monday of protracted illness.



He said, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Stephen Gyebgon. He was an enlightened mind with a broad worldview and contributed a lot at meetings. He was also a jolly good fellow who never allowed anything to bother him, and was a friend to all because he harboured no grudges whatsoever.



“We pray that the Almighty will grant him eternal rest, and also grant the family, relations and friends that he has left behind the fortitude to bear the big loss.”

Very passionate about the women’s game, Gyebgon was Vice Chairman of the NFF Women’s Football Committee and played a key role in enunciating and actively defending policies that gave gravitas to women’s football in the country, leading to the pride of place that the game enjoys today.