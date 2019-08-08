Leroy Sane faces a lengthy lay-off after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage, Manchester City have confirmed.

The Germany international, who limped off in the early stages of Sunday’s Community Shield win over Liverpool at Wembley, is to undergo surgery in the coming week.

It means Sane will miss City’s trip to West Ham United on Saturday lunchtime.

The injury comes after a summer of speculation over the 23-year-old’s future, with Bayern Munich having been heavily linked with the player.

Sane has been offered a new contract at the Etihad Stadium but has not yet signed.

He has two years left on his present deal.

City have not put a timescale on the player’s return but Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy have both spent several months on the sidelines with similar problems in recent seasons.

A statement from the club read: “Leroy will have surgery in the coming week.

“Manchester City will provide Leroy with all the support and guidance he needs, and everyone connected with the Club wishes him a quick and full recovery.”

The 23-year-old was reportedly close to joining Bayern this summer, with the transfer window across Europe staying open later than in England.

But it appears as though this set back will kill off any chance of the deal happening for the moment.