Safe Schools Initiative: FG to engage hunters, vigilantes

The National Coordinator, Financing Safe Schools Initiative, Halima Iliya, says plans are underway to actively engage hunters and vigilantes on intelligence gathering to curb attacks on schools across the country.

The National Coordinator gave this indication in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

Iliya said that aggressive community engagements and sensitisation of students, parents and teachers will kick-off in the second quarter of the year.

She said: “As a component of the plan, for states with local vigilantes, we intend to train their hunters, vigilantes and volunteers, while for states without registered vigilantes, we intend to advocate using youths.

“Youths will volunteer to protect their communities because we cannot achieve anything within a community without their involvement.

“We will bring them to the security architecture for them to defend and protect their communities in the areas of intelligence gathering, prevention and detection deterrent capabilities.”

Iliya disclosed that there are plans to also use the platform of the National Orientation Agency because of its presence in all the local government areas of the country.

She said they will be used to reach out to the grassroots by developing some training manuals that could be converted to local dialect of communities for efficient communication.

She said: “We are done with the second phase of the implementation of the safe schools national plan, where all security agencies involved have trained their personnel on safe schooling, which has been streamed into their operations.

“We have also written to all states, including the FCT, to furnish us with information on the most at-risk schools in the three senatorial zones and one tertiary institution.

“We want states to take ownership, then we tailor the intervention towards this as these are the ways to make a significant impact.”

Dr. Ahmed Audi, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, said the Corps, being the lead agency in the protection of schools, is dedicated to ensuring that schools are adequately protected in collaboration with other security agencies.

“That is why the three Cs: Coordination, Cooperation and Collaboration, cannot be overemphasised as this has yielded results amongst security agencies in recent operations so I think we are on the right track,” he said.

According to Audi, because the NSCDC regulates the operations of Private Guard Companies, they have been leveraged on to contribute their quota to the security architecture of the country by providing intelligence reports.

He said that the Corps had introduced the School Community Security Vanguard, which has a non-kinetic approach in engaging communities, parents/teachers associations, traditional rulers and youth leaders in various communities with a view to discussing security issues.

The National Safe School Response Coordination Centre Commander, Hameed Abodunrin, said that the Center had engaged in continuous sensitisation of schools on the risks and dangers associated with not being security conscious.

Abodunrin, however, said during the sensitisation programmes, operatives were careful to avoid creating unnecessary panic in the minds of citizens.

“Research has shown that the fear of insecurity is worse than insecurity itself,” he said.

He also revealed that there are plans to conduct a School Security Awareness training with the acronym: “SAFE,” involving a pocket-size security tips book that every student in Nigeria should have.