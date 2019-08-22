Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he could decide to retire from professional football in 2020.

The 34-year-old signed a four-year contract with Juventus last summer following a big-money move from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has hinted that he could be ready to hang up his boots at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, although the Portuguese has also suggested that he could still have another six or seven years in the game.

“I don’t think about that. Maybe I can leave my career next year… but I can also play up to 40 or 41. I don’t know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it,” Ronaldo told TV1.

Ronaldo scored 28 goals in 43 appearances for Juve during the 2018-19 campaign to help the Old Lady land yet another Serie A title – their eighth in succession.

The former Sporting Lisbon youngster has now managed over 600 goals at club level, while he has won five Champions League titles during a trophy-laden career.