Rodri wins UEFA Champions League player of the season award

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has won the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League player of the season award.

He proved to be the match winner for Man City in Saturday’s tightly contested final against a spirited Inter Milan side.

Rodri fired a wonderfully struck side-footed effort past Andre Onana in the 68th minute of the game.

The 26-year-old’s game-winning contribution in the final, and his generally fantastic play throughout the 2022/23 season for Man City in Europe, have deservedly led to UEFA’s Technical Observer panel naming the midfielders as the Champions League’s standout performer of the campaign.

As well as winning the player of the season award, Rodri was also one of seven Manchester City players who have been named in UEFA’s team of the season.

The Spaniard is joined on the team by teammates Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

City completed a historic treble by winning the Champions League on Saturday in Istanbul, having also won the Premier League and FA Cup recently – beating arch rivals Manchester United – in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The non-Man City inclusions in UEFA’s Champions League team of the season were Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior.

UEFA also announced that Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won the Champions League young player of the season award, having scored two goals and assisted four during his maiden campaign in Europe’s elite competition.

UEFA Champions League team of the season

POSITION PLAYER

GK Thibaut Courtois

DEF Kyle Walker

DEF Ruben Dias

DEF Alessandro Bastoni

DEF Federico Dimarco

MID John Stones

MID Rodri

MID Kevin De Bruyne

FWD Bernardo Silva

FWD Erling Haaland

FWD Vinicius Junior.