Robbery suspect nabbed for attempting to burgle NAN office

An unidentified robbery suspect was on Sunday morning caught while trying to break into the office of the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka, Anambra State.

A security guard in the neighbourhood of the office of the agency made this known on Sunday.

He told NAN that he heard some noise in the NAN office around 6am on Sunday and when he peeped into the office, he saw the man breaking the windows of the office.

He said that he alerted other guards in the vicinity and they caught the robber.

According to him, when the suspect tried to escape, they held on to him and alerted the police at the Government House, Awka located near the office.

The police at the Government House later alerted the Anambra State correspondent of NAN, Joy Mbachi, who rushed to the office to witness the incident and also alerted the zonal office.

Mbachi reports that one of the security guards sustained minor injury when the robber hit him with a stone while he was resisting arrest.

The state correspondent said that she had officially reported the matter to the police who assured her of their assistance.

Mbachi thanked the security guards for their gallantry and the government house security for their prompt intervention.

NAN reports that the suspect is currently in the custody of the Police B, Division, Awka.

Meanwhile the incident has been reported to the Police Public Relation Officer, Anambra command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

Ikenga assured NAN that due attention would be given to the report and promised that the command would commence investigation into the matter immediately.