Rivers: NOPRIN accuses police of torturing detainee to death

Juliana Francis

The Network on Police Reform in Nigeria has condemned the death of Eze Nyebuchi as a result of alleged torture and abuse of powers by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.

The Programme Manager of NOPRIN, Precious Osinaku, levelled the allegation in a statement on Sunday.

Osinaku said: “We condemn in the strongest terms the tragic death of Eze Nyebuchi, in Woji community, Obio Akpor Local Government area of Rivers State while in police custody.

“The reports of torture and abuse of police powers leading to the loss of Eze’s life and the inhumane and degrading treatment his corpse was subjected to cover up the alleged heinous crime by some police officers is deeply disturbing.”

According to Osinaku, NOPRIN Foundation was calling for a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nyebuchi’s death.

She added: “It is important that those responsible for this heinous act be held accountable for their actions, and that justice be served.

“Furthermore, we express serious concern about the police encroaching into civil matters, and we urge authorities to respect the boundaries of their roles to maintain the integrity of the justice system.

“Our thoughts are with the family and community of Eze Nyebuchi during this difficult time, and we extend our support to them. NOPRIN Foundation stands in solidarity with the deceased family and joins the community in demanding justice.

“NOPRIN Foundation remains committed to advocating for justice, accountability, and the protection of the rights and dignity of all individuals.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and collaborate with other stakeholders dedicated to reforming the Nigeria Police Force.”