Rivers Hoopers start title defence of Louis Edem tournament with win over Ghana Braves

Nigeria Premier Basketball League Champions, Rivers Hoopers, began their title defence of the Louis Edem Invitational Basketball Championship with an 80-72 victory over Ghana’s Braves of GRA on Monday.

Three players finished in double figures for Hoopers: Mustapha Oyebanji had 15 points, including four 3s, Abel Offia added 14, while Michael Oriakhi scored 13.

Braves were the quickest out of the blocks as they took the fight to Hoopers, finishing the first quarter with a one point lead at 19-18.

Rivers Hoopers gradually found their groove with some good shooting by Oyebanji, Oriakhi, Offia, and an improved team performance overall to end the second quarter six points ahead, leading 45-39.

The third quarter was the lowest scoring quarter of the game as both sides improved defensively.

Rivers Hoopers led by nine points early into the third quarter, but the Braves of GRA (Ghana) fought back valiantly to reduce the deficit to two points.

However, the KingsMen rallied to end the third quarter strongly, building a four-point lead to head into the fourth quarter at 59-55.

Rivers Hoopers took control of the fourth quarter and had answers to every question asked by the relentless Braves of GRA as the KingsMen closed out the contest with an eight-point lead at 80-72.

The KingsMen shot 14-threes against the Braves and made 10/13 from the line.

Next up for Rivers Hoopers is a date with Comets at 7pm on Tuesday at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.