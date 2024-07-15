Rivers community to Tinubu: ‘You’ve brought fresh hope to Ogoniland’

In reaction to the President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Dr. Olufemi Adekanmbi as the new Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), the people of Rivers State has lauded the development, noting that the move brings fresh hope to Ogoniland.

According to reports, Dr. Adekanmbi, an environmental scientist with a PhD in Environmental Science, is expected to lead the remediation efforts in Ogoniland, which has been plagued by environmental degradation and pollution from oil spills.

It was gathered that the appointment has been widely commended by stakeholders in the state, who see Dr. Adekanmbi’s expertise and experience as a game-changer in the quest to restore the environment and economy of Ogoniland.

Amb. Fubara Dagogo, Leader of Rivers Progressive Associates, in a statement, on Monday, said: “This appointment is a breath of fresh air. Dr. Adekanmbi’s credentials and experience make him the perfect candidate to lead HYPREP.

“We have no doubt that he will bring the necessary expertise and leadership to ensure the successful implementation of the project.”

The organization hailed President Tinubu for his commitment to addressing the environmental challenges facing Ogoniland, noting that Dr. Adekanmbi’s appointment demonstrates his administration’s dedication to fulfilling the promises made to the Ogoni people.

“We thank President Tinubu for this wise appointment and assure Dr. Adekanmbi of our full support in his new role,” said Amb. Dagogo.

