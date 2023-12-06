Rivers Assembly gets new Majority Leader, Chief Whip

The Rivers State House of Assembly has got a new Majority Leader and Chief Whip.

The new officers are: Major Jack (PDP- Akuku Toru 1) and Frankline Nwabochi (PDP-Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni 1).

The new leaders, after their emergence subsequently, took oath of office. They were elected by 27 members during Wednesday’s plenary at the Assembly’s Chamber.

Commenting on their emergence, Speaker Martins Amaewhule (PDP- Obio/Akpor 1) congratulated the officers while also charging them to remain committed to their new responsibilities.

Also Enemi George (PDP-Asari Toru II) moved a motion to commend the Speaker.

The motion was unanimously supported by members as they extolled the sterling leadership qualities of the Speaker and his team.

In separate remarks, members applauded the House leadership for upholding the tenets of democracy.

Similarly, the ‘Financial Autonomy Bill, 2023’ scaled second reading.

The Speaker emphasised the importance of the Bill and stated his conviction that when passed, the Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, would assent to it.

The Speaker, however, alleged that the Fubara, had withheld the funds meant for management of the Assembly for the month of November.

He assured of the readiness of the House to continue its constitutional functions, irrespective of negative distractions.

The Bill has also been referred to the House Committee on Public Accounts for hearing and other legislative scrutiny.

The 32-member House had been operating in two factions since October, following the impeachment of the former Majority Leader, Edison Ehie.

While Matins Amaewule retained 26 members, Edison Ehie had been operating with four members.