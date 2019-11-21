The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency to urgently undertake remedial works on the

Owerri-Orlu-Ideato-Uga Federal Road in Imo.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Hon. Chogozie Obi at the plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion earlier, Obi said that the road linked Owerri, the capital of Imo through Uga to Awka, the capital of Anambra.

Obi said that stretches of the road from Orlu-Mgbee-Umuchima-Obiohia-Urualla have collapsed with devastating gullies on both sides of the road.

The lawmaker said that the Government of Imo State under Senator Rochas Okorocha had executed projects and made appreciable efforts with regard to the road.

He, however, said that unintended flooding destroyed some of the works to unmanageable proportions.

According to him, the heavy traffic on the road which links several local government headquarters in Imo could constitute further hazards to communities, villages and hamlets in Ideato Federal Constituency.

“The grave devastation on the road, includes the collapse of Umuchima-Mgbee bridge as a result of excessive erosion as well as the non-continuation of the expansion and dualisation project on the road.

“The high death rates from accidents and other minor mishaps, especially on the collapsed bridge linking Mgbee, Orlu and Umuchima, including the ravaging impact of the erosion is becoming a menace,” he said.

The House, therefore, urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to include the duailisation of the road in the 2020 budget.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase, mandated the Committees on Works and Housing and Appropriations to ensure compliance.

