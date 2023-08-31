Report ranks Lagos as fifth best African city to live, work

A 2023 report by Brand Finance City has ranked Lagos as the fifth best African city with high desirability by people to live, work and invest in.

According to the report, Nigeria’s commercial city also rated high in the category involving the 100 world’s best cities.

For the African continent, Lagos polled 56.7 percent in the survey behind Cape Town (South Africa), Cairo (Egypt), Johannesburg (South Africa) and Casablanca (Morocco) as the first four best African cities with 62.9, 60.7, 59.7 and 59.3 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, Cape Town, Cairo, Johannesburg, Casablanca, Lagos and Nairobi are the only six African countries that appeared on the 100 world’s best cities as numbers 60, 67, 72, 76, 90, and 94 respectively on global rankings.

On the global stage, London (England) is reported to be the world’s best city brand in the ranking, scoring 84.6 percent, while New York (United States) and Paris (France) come as second and third, garnering 83.0 and 79.7 percent respectively.

Speaking on the survey, the Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, David Haigh, said: “London’s exceptional performance in the Index can be attributed to its global familiarity.

“Coming first on this particular measure, London has a huge advantage over its peers, leading to its success in the ranking overall as the world’s best city.

“Knowing a city allows the public to form positive perceptions about it – to recognise its reputation and to consider it as the preferred place to live, work, study, retire, visit, or invest.

“High familiarity means a deeper understanding of its qualities and a broader reach of its appeal, allowing the city to draw significant economic benefits from inbound migration, investment, and tourism.”

