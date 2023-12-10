Rep says comment on National Assembly’s move to remove tertiary institutions from IPPIS personal

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on University Education, Abubakar Fulata has said that the comment he made that the National Assembly would remove tertiary institutions from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was his own rather than that of the Speaker’s, Abbas Tajudeen.

He made the clarification in a statement he personally signed on Sunday and made available to the eagle online.

Fulata said the comment he made at the 3rd International Conference of the Gender Policy Unit, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria was wrongly attributed to the Speaker by a section of the media which he said was regrettable.

The statement in full, “My attention has been drawn to media reports in which I, Hon. Abubakar Hassan Fulata, as the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on University Education, spoke at the 3rd International Conference of the Gender Policy Unit, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, and expressed my personal opinion on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

However, and unfortunately so, the media attributed my opinion on the need to remove tertiary institutions from IPPIS to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D.

I want to make it categorically clear that I spoke in my personal capacity as a member of the House of Representatives. Therefore, my opinion on IPPIS remains mine and not that of the Speaker or any other member of the House for that matter.

Let me restate that as a member of the House, I am determined to work with my colleagues to improve the welfare of teachers in our tertiary institutions through additional budgetary allocations.

Also Read:

I shall also work with my colleagues to make sure that education receives a substantial portion of the national budget to meet the United Nations requirement of 26 percent of the national budget.

Let the media be guided and always attribute comments to appropriate sources.”