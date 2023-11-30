Remains of motorcyclist killed by syndicate recovered, suspects nabbed + Photos

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has recorded a significant breakthrough in its efforts to combat motorcycle snatching in the state.

The State Commandant, Abbas Bappa Muhammed, said this on Wednesday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Muhammed said the Command successfully busted a motorcycle snatching syndicate and arrested six suspects involved in the criminal activities.

Additionally, the NSCDC has also recovered the remains of a commercial motorcycle operator who fell victim to the activities of the syndicate.

The Commandant, who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Jerry Victor, said the arrest of the six suspects marks a significant achievement for the NSCDC as this demonstrates its commitment to combating crime and enhancing security in the state.

The syndicate’s activities posed a serious threat to the safety and security of the residents, particularly motorcycle operators, who were targeted by this criminal group, he said.

One of the suspects, Umar Jibrin, also known as Abacha, 27, is an indigene of Bauchi State residing at Ashige Lafia East Development Area of Nasarawa State.

Jibrin lured his victim, Larauwa Sale, to the outskirts of Lafia metropolis in Mile Uku, Jos Road, drugged and left him to his fate and zoomed off with his motorcycle.

He sold the motorcycle to a man simply identified as Alhaji Samaila for N200,000.

The chains of other buyers included Kanming Maigari, Bala Ishaka, Ali Adamu, Suleiman Ibrahim and Luka Chirowa. who bought the machine of the deceased at different times for N340,000, N350,000, N460,000, N520,000 and N530,000 respectively.

The recovery of the remains of the commercial motorcycle operator further underscored the gravity of the situation and the urgent need to address the issue of motorcycle snatching in Nasarawa State, Muhammad said, adding: “It is a tragic reminder of the human cost of such criminal activities and highlights the importance of eradicating them.

“The successful operation also serves as a warning to other criminal elements that the NSCDC is actively engaged in combating crime and will not hesitate to take decisive measures to ensure the safety and security of the residents.

“The NSCDC’s efforts to combat motorcycle snatching and other criminal activities are crucial for maintaining law and order in the state.

“By apprehending the suspects and recovering the remains of the victim, the command has taken a significant step towards achieving this goal and has demonstrated its commitment to protecting the lives and property of the people of Nasarawa State.

“It is also essential for the NSCDC to continue collaborating with other security agencies, community leaders, and the public to gather intelligence and information that can help prevent similar criminal activities in the future.

“By working together, all stakeholders can contribute to creating a safer environment for everyone in Nasarawa State.”

Muhammed said the NSCDC has devised proactive measures in combating crime and criminality in the state, adding that it is essential for the command to maintain its vigilance and continue its efforts to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in criminal activities.

He said: “This can further deter potential offenders and disrupt criminal networks operating in the state.”

In furtherance of continued war against any act of criminality, the Command was able to arrest one Hauwa Adamu, 29, a resident of Kukan Bissa, Lafia Nasarawa State, for impersonation and ritual related offence.

Adamu was arrested by the staff of Lafia East Primary Health Care in the labour room.

Muhammed added: “She claimed that one Abubakar Isa, 30, who is in our custody residing at Kilema instructed her to fetch the blood of a pregnant woman during childbirth, she disguised herself and went into the labour room, where she was apprehended by the nurse on duty.”