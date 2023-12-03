Remains of General Yohanna Kure laid to rest in Kaduna

The remains of Major General Yohanna Kure was on Friday laid to rest in his hometown, Mallam Kure Manchak family compound in Kurmin Musa, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The spokesman of the 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, said this in a statement.

Kure passed away on November 2, 2023 at the age of 84.

Yahaya, the Acting Director of Public Relations of the 1 Division, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, represented by the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Major General T. E. Gagariga, read the late senior officers funeral oration.

The COAS described late Kure as an articulate and professional soldier with a good sense of responsibility and served the Nigerian Army and the nation with utmost dedication and total loyalty.

Lagbaja added that the late retired General was a highly competent, level headed, conscientious and reliable senior officer who took keen interest in his service to the fatherland and the welfare of his subordinates.

He described the demise as a great loss to his family, the Nigerian Army and the nation in general, just as he prayed to God to grant him eternal rest.

Yahaya said until his voluntary retirement from active service in 1990, General Kure held several appointments, including GOC 2 Mechanised Division, Ibadan; GOC Commanding 82 Division, Enugu; and Director, Army Special Duties and Plans.

He was a member of the Supreme Military Council from 1983 to 1985 and a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council between 1985 and 1987.

Yahaya added: “Upon retirement from service, he was subsequently appointed Minister of Culture and Social Welfare and later appointed Minister of Youths and Sports Development.

“The burial was attended by people from all walks of life, including the representative of the Kaduna State Governor who is Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Barr Magaji Danjuma, the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai

“Others included the GOC Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Valentine Okoro; former Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal John Femi; the DG NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh; wife of former Governor of Kaduna State, Mrs Amina Yakowa, amongst others.”