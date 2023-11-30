Rema suspends December shows over health issues

Nigerian singer, Rema, says he is cancelling all performances in December to focus on his health.

The afrobeats star announced the decision in a post via his Instagram story.

He wrote: “Breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December. I have been touring and I’ve ignored my health and I need time to recuperate. 2024 we go again. .”

Reacting, to Rema’s post, afrobeats star, Davido, in a post via his Instagram story, wrote: “The job ain’t easy, physically and mentally. You’ve done Africa and the world proud beyond expectations.

“Get some rest king @heisrema, come back stronger.”

Rema is best known internationally for his hit song Calm Down, which has smashed multiple streaming and chart records.

The 23-year-old also recently gave a dramatic performance at the London’s 20,000-seater O2 Arena.

His now-cancelled tour dates for December were booked for Abuja, Benin, and Lagos.

He was also billed to perform at the Hey Neighbour Festival in South Africa on December 9.

It is not clear whether fans who have already bought tickets will be refunded or have their tickets carried over to new dates in 2024.