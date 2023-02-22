Reims president rules out permanent Folarin Balogun deal

President Jean-Pierre Caillot has stated that it is “impossible” that Reims will be able to sign Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun on a permanent basis.



When the Gunners allowed the forward to move to the Ligue 1 outfit last summer, it was primarily for the player to receive regular game time in a top-tier league.



However, the 21-year-old has instead emerged as one of the best players in Europe this season, scoring 15 times in 23 Ligue 1 appearances.



As a result, the England Under-21 international sits joint-top of the goalscoring charts alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Lille’s Jonathan David.



Many Arsenal supporters are naturally hoping that Balogun will be given the opportunity to challenge the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah for a first-team spot during 2023-24.



Earlier this month, Mikel Arteta suggested that he would wait until the end of the season before deciding on Balogun’s next step, his recent efforts coming after a disappointing stint in the Championship with Middlesbrough.



Regardless of how Arsenal and Arteta opt to resolve the matter, Caillot has moved to end any speculation regarding a permanent move for Balogun, aware that he now has a wide array of admirers.



Speaking to France Bleu, Caillot said: “I think [signing him] is impossible. The rules of the game are clear: these are boys that, when they join us, know that they’re here to improve and that it’s a step for them.



“So even if I’m not deciding for him, either Folarin will return to his club to have his chance, he’s loaned out, or transferred to a very big club.



“He is a player that should go even higher. So obviously we’ll ask him if he feels good here, and at his club, but I think that now, he will need to take a step up.”



Balogun, who has only ever played 206 minutes of senior football for Arsenal, has a contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2025.



Since the turn of the year, it has been claimed that AC Milan, Marseille and Villarreal are all considering future moves for the attacker.



A potential transfer fee is yet to be suggested, although Arsenal officials may view a sale as a potential way to generate funds for Arteta ahead of a likely return to the Champions League next season.