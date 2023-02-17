Redesigned Notes: Sanwo-Olu calms nerves, says no need for violence in Lagos

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he believes there is no need for violence in the State, as the Supreme Court is looking into the controversial Central Bank of Nigeria new monetary policy.

The State’s Commissioner for information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso in a press release he signed Friday said the State

has since joined the legal dispute – all in the interest of our people – in the belief that the highest court in the land has the capacity to adjudicate on the matter.

“The fuel situation is easing following some steps taken by the government.



“The government praises Lagosians for showing understanding, despite the pains that the Federal Government’s measures have brought. Residents should continue to be law-abiding by shunning any form of incitement by mischief makers.

“Mr. Governor is working with his colleagues to ensure that this hardship does not go on” the statement said.

There were protests early this morning in various parts of the State.

The protesters are said to be angry over the Naira redesign and its consequent scarcity that has caused so much hardship and confusion among the people.

The Supreme Court is to rule on the application on notice on the matter next week Wednesday, February 22.