Recruitment: Anambra, Sokoto police commands unveil details

The Anambra State Police Command has called on indigenes of the state who applied for the 2023/2024 recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force to visit its command office in Awka from January 8 to 29 for the recruitment processes.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, applicants for recruitment as general duty or specialist constable are invited to a Physical/Credential screening exercise, running daily by 7am at the Police Command headquarters, Amawbia.

The affected candidates were advised to check their application status on the recruitment portal: www.policerecruitment.gov.ng, and print their invitation slip and make themselves available at the screening venue in their clean white t-shirts and shorts with the following mandatory requirements:

“Two white flat files with a recent passport photograph attached, Evidence of physical/mental fitness from a government-recognized Medical Hospital, Evidence of Good character from the Village/District Head of the applicant.

“Certificate of Origin duly signed by the Local Government Chairman or Secretary, National Identity Number (NIN) – Slip Print-out, Original and duplicate copies of credentials (O Level Result(s), Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age).

“Printed out the application form, Duly completed Guarantor’s form and Invitation slip.”

The command warned that any candidate who fails to present any of the requirements will not be considered for the exercise.

The statement quoted the Command’s Commissioner, Aderemi Adeoye, as saying that the recruitment exercise is free of charge, while advising applicants not to allow online fraudsters to swindle them.

Adeoye, according to the statement, said that criminal elements, who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to defraud innocent applicants may exist.

He warned that anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted.

The command has assured the public and applicants that the screening will be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and professionalism, while candidates are advised to call or send WhatsApp/SMS messages to 08069794453 or 09060483893 for any inquiry.

So also has the Sokoto State Police Command released the details for the screening process of 2022/2023 recruitment beginning from January 8.

Ali Kaigama, the Commissioner of Police in the state, announced that the exercise would involve physical assessments and credentials evaluations.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ahmad Rufa’i, the command’s spokesman, in Sokoto on Saturday.

The CP stated that the exercise would last through January 29.

Kaigama advised successful indigenes of the state who have applied for the Police Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to visit the official website for the printing of their invitation slip.

He explained that the invitation slip would contain the applicant’s scheduled date for the screening, saying candidates are required to appear in white t-shirts and shorts.

He added: “Additionally, they must bring their credentials organised in two white office files and two recent passport photographs.

“This physical and credentials screening exercise will take place at the Command Headquarters on Gwandu Road from 07:00 am daily during the scheduled days.

“Successful applicants should bring the following documents: Medical report, Character certificate, Certificate of origin, Original/duplicate copies of credentials, Printout of the application form, Guarantor’s form, and the screening invitation slip.”

The police boss therefore advised applicants to adhere to their scheduled dates and times, warning that failure to present the necessary items for screening will result in exclusion from the exercise.