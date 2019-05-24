It took only 9.6 seconds for forward Amadou Sagna to score the first goal of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 – the fastest goal in the history of the competition – as Senegal sailed ahead of Tahiti and never looked back, winning 3-0 at Lublin Stadium.

The Young Lions of Teranga were on their game from the off, piling on pressure and seizing control with a 2-0 lead inside 30 minutes.

Sagna wasn’t done turning heads after the first minute, either.

The 19-year-old netted a hat-trick in the Group A opener, scoring one final time in the 50th minute to secure all three points and a perfect start for Senegal at Poland 2019.

Senegal will next face Colombia on May 26, while Tahiti take on Poland that same day.