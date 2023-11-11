Reckless driver kills one, apprehended by LASTMA

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) early Saturday apprehended a reckless private car driver after killing an innocent passerby around Ogba, Lagos.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed this in a statement.

He said the fatal accident happened around Yaya Abatan by College Road, Ogba, Ikeja.

Adebayo explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of an unregistered white ‘Mercedes Benz’ (CLA 250) car lost control as a result of speeding and hit an innocent passerby who died instantly.

“LASTMA personnel apprehended the driver while running away after he saw that the innocent passerby had died as a result of the accident,” he said.

Akinola Ganiyu (Commander, Agege) Iju-Ifako axis who led the LASTMA rescue team also confirmed that the driver was later handed over to policemen from Area ‘G’ Police Command who were equally at the scene of the accident for further investigations.

Also Read:

According to Ganiyu, the vehicle was immediately cleared off the road for free vehicular movement while members of the deceased’s family later came and removed the corpse.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba however, cautioned motoring public to stop speeding, obey road signs and speed limit while driving on the road particularly at the ’ember months’ period.