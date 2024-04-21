RCCG pastor, 14 others kidnapped, police begin probe

The Oyo State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the kidnapping of a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Olugbenga Olawore, and 14 others.

The pastor and 14 other passengers of a bus were kidnapped along Lanlate-Eruwa Road on Friday in Oyo State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a text message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Osifeso, a superintendent of Police, said that the command had commenced investigation into the incident.

He said: “Investigation is in progress.

“Updates will be provided accordingly, please.”

Olawore is a pastor at Heavens Gate Parish, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 73, along Agbara-Lusada Road in Ogun State.

The cleric was returning from Ipapo town where he went to put final touches to the burial arrangements for his mother, Deaconess Deborah Olawore, scheduled for April 26, 2024.