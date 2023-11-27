Rapists should be castrated — International Federation of Women Lawyers

Lawyers under the aegis of International Federation of Women Lawyers have recommended the castration of rapists.

The position of FIDA was made known by its Kwara State Chairperson, Gloria Okodua, in an interview with newsmen.

Okodua, who spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, said lack of family courts discouraged complaints of child abuse, rape and other domestic rights violations.

She said: “We are often faced with child abuse complaints including rape.

“Although the penal code law can induce reduction in penalty, the child right law goes further by seeking life jail for instance for a rapist, yet the offence is on the rise here in Kwara.

“This is why we are advocating for outright castration.

“It may not be enough, but it will send due signal.

“Death would have been it.

“Let a rapist be killed.

“The court is trying.

“After all, we have laws, but we lack its total implementation.

“We want total implementation of those laws like the child right law.

“We in Kwara were the first to domesticate it.”