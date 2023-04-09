NPFL: Rangers FC storm Akure to revive season’s target

Rangers International FC of Enugu will on Sunday trade tackles with host Sunshine Stars FC of Akure, with the sole plot of annexing all three points at stake and move up on the Group B log.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match between Sunshine Stars of Akure and Rangers FC at the Akure Township Stadium will be a Match Day 13 encounter in the 2022/2023 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

According to the Club’s Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, in Enugu on Saturday, the Rangers FC Technical Adviser, Abdul Maikaba, had put his team in shape for the encounter.

Okolie quoted Maikaba as saying that his team was in shape to grab the three points at stake to ensure that the club’s targets are realised at the end of the season.

The Media Officer quoted the Technical Adviser as having said: “Sure, no two matches are the same but I have the strong belief that we shall emerge victorious in the game against Sunshine Stars.

“I know that they made some mid-season recruitments and have been doing well since the start of the season, including snatching a draw in our home fixture.

“We are determined to get the result we desire to put ourselves in a better position on the log as the league winds down.”

Maikaba recalled that the clubs’ first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw after Rangers missed a late penalty kick but now focused on playing their game on a very good pitch to achieve the result.

NAN reports that Rangers FC are currently placed seventh on Group B log with 13 points from 12 matches, while Sunshine Stars occupy sixth spot with 17 points from 11 matches.