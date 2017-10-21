Quadri, Assar bow out of ITTF World Cup

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri and Egypt’s Omar Assar have been sent packing from the ongoing 2017 ITTF World Cup in Belgium.

Having worked their way into the main draw (round of 16) of the prestigious tournament, Quadri’s dream of repeating the 2014 quarterfinal feat was extinguished by Japan’s Jun Mizutani, while Assar met his waterloo against World and Olympic champion, China’s Ma Long.

Despite tantalizing the Belgian fans at the Country Hall of Liege, Quadri could not withstand the style of play of the Olympic bronze medalist from Japan who ended the Nigerian dream at 4-0.

Unlike Quadri, Assar fought in his usual style against the number one player, Ma Long, but the experience of the Chinese was too much for the Egyptian.

Ma Long who was playing his first game in the competition, displayed his usual self with a 4-1 win over the African star.

Also, giant killing Russian Alexander Shibaev continued his fine form in the competition after a surprising 4-2 win over CHUANG Chih-Yuan (TPE) in the last 16.

The Russian fulfilled his dream of quarterfinal as well.

On Sunday, the semifinal and final matches will be played to decide the new winner of the competition after China’s Fan Zhedong could not make it to Belgium to defend his title.