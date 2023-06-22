Q1: NBS releases revenue generated by DisCos, number of customers

The National Bureau of Statistics says the number of Electricity Distribution Companies customers in Nigeria increased from 11.06 million in Q4 2022 to 11.27 million in Q1 2023.

This figure was from the NBS Nigeria Electricity Report for Q1 2023, which was released in Abuja on Wednesday.

The figure showed an increase of 1.89 per cent.

The report focused on energy billed, revenue generated and customers by DisCos under the reviewed period.

The report said on a year-on-year basis, customer numbers in Q1 2023 increased by 5.99 per cent from 10.63 million reported in Q1 2022 to 11.27 million in Q1 2023.

It said in Q1 2023, the number of metered customers stood at 5.31 million from the 5.13 million recorded in Q4 2022, this indicated a 3.61 per cent increase.

It said: “On a year-on-year basis, this grew by 5.71 per cent from the figure reported in Q1 2022 at 4.79 million.”

Similarly, the report said that estimated customers stood at 5.96 million in Q1 2023.

This was higher by 0.40 per cent from the 5.93 million recorded in Q4 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers increased by 1.99 per cent in Q1 2023 from 5.84 million recorded in Q1 2022.

The NBS said revenue collected by the DisCos in Q1 2023 was N247.33 billion compared to the N232.32 billion collected in Q4 2022.

The report said on a year-on-year basis, revenue generated rose by 20.81 per cent from N204.74 billion recorded in Q1 2022.

It said electricity supply increased to 5,852 (Gwh) in Q1 2023 from 5,611 (Gwh) recorded in Q4 2022.

However, the report said on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply declined by 1.74 per cent compared to 5,956 (Gwh) reported in Q1 2022.

