PTD National Chair accuses NUPENG of coercing members to pledge loyalty to illegal faction

The National Chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of NUPENG, Comrade Lucky Osesua and his Deputy, Comrade Dayyabu Yusuf Garga have again accused their parent body of coercing and luring members into signing an undertaking to pledge loyalty to an illegitimate faction of the branch.

According to PTD, the illegal faction of the branch is under Augustine Egbon.

The faction is brazenly backed by the President and General Secre­tary of the union despite the interventions of the courts of competent jurisdiction to reverse the illegality.

Osesua also emphasized that the actions and inactions of NUPENG leadership, particularly that of the President, Williams Akporeha, the General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale and the Trustee, Otunba Salimon Akanni Oladiti was a total affront to the rule of law and the extant rules of the union.

PTD however demanded that “the intimidation, harassment, humiliation and emotional attacks” on their members must stop forthwith, while it also urged the Presidency, Ministry of Labour and Employment, elders of the union, Police, NLC, and other key stakeholders in the industry as well as intelligence, investigative and security agencies in the country to come to their aid and deliver the union before it slides into an irredeemable implosion.

These concerns were captured in a statement, on Wednesday, jointly signed by Comrades Lucky Osesua, the National Chairman of PTD and Humble Obinna Power, National Secre­tary.

The statement reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to a fresh anti-labour activity being carried out by NUPENG leadership to further subject our members into slavery and servitude against their wishes. It was such an appalling, callous and very heart-rending approach to industrial relations practice at this age and time, that President of NUPENG, Comrade Williams Akporeha, the General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale and the Trustee, Otunba Salimon Akanni Oladiti would form an unholy alliance to use coercive force, intimidation, harassment, victimization and emotional attack on our members at the Units and Zonal levels by luring them into signing an undertaking with the header “LOYALTY CLEARANCE” that suggested ”unalloyed loyalty” to a leadership that lacks legitimacy under Augustine Egbon.

“This oppressive style of leadership is alien to our union and we urge the government and the public to take note of this flagrant abuse of power. A union which had time without number accused management of different oil and gas companies in the country of stopping their members from being unionized is the same union that is foisting on its members a demand to build support and loyalty for a leadership that was illegally constituted and forcing members to comply or face forceful exit from the union.

“The psycho­logical and emotional trau­ma currently being experienced by our members is totally unbearable for them, and this is unfortunately making them to feel less human and completely depressed and unhappy.

“We wish to emphasise here, that this lack of respect and sensitivity to Nigeria’s extant labour laws, international con­ventions and global best prac­tices is gradually becoming the stock in trade for NUPENG as there are still several other lingering infractions and issues against hapless Tanker Drivers yet to be addressed by the leadership of NUPENG, even after courts and elders of our unions had sev­erally intervened in these matters.

“We therefore use this medium to demand that the intimidation, harassment, humiliation, physical and emotional attacks on our members must stop, and the signing of the form described as “LOYALTY CLEARANCE” must also stop forthwith, while also urging the Presidency, Ministry of Labour and Employment, elders of the union, Police, NLC, NSCDC, ICPC, EFCC, National Assembly and other key stakeholders to come to our aid and deliver the union from sliding into an implosion that can ruin the socio-economic fabric of the country and as well sever industrial harmony.

“The struggle continues, our solidarity remains constant, and victory is assured by God’s grace.”