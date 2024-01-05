Protesters demand site for Lagos market

Civil society organisations and traders from Orilowo Perishable Food Market, Agboyi-Ketu, Lagos on Thursday conducted a peaceful protest to the Lagos State House of Assembly to clarify the status of the site of the market.

They said they had earlier met with the authority of the area development council, which failed to address their demand.

However, Dele Oshinowo, the Executive Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, faulted the protesters’ claim.

Oshinowo said he had not met with the group of traders at any time to discuss requests for a market site.

He said: “That place is not marked for the market.

“They have not gone to Lagos State Ministry of Lands to change the use of the land to a market site.

“The group had issues with plantain sellers and started having a fight.

“The place they are claiming is not for the market.

“We cannot be creating markets at every spot.

“Rather than come to me, they went ahead to protest.

“What are they protesting?”

Oshinowo, nonetheless, noted that the Lagos State House of Assembly had called for a meeting and the stakeholders would address the issue.

The protesters, on the platform of Centre for Human And Socio-Economic Rights, hoisted several placards with various inscriptions.

Some of them read: Approve our market now; Don’t throw us to the streets; Call Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Chairman to order; Register Orilowo Perishable Food Market now; and Obasa must caution the Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Chairman.

The President of CHSR, Alex Omoteshinse, who led the protesters, said a petition had been sent to the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, on the matter.

He explained further that the petitioners were members and traders on the platform of Orilowo Perishable Foods Market Association.

Omotehinse also said the petitioners had also written a letter earlier to Agboyi-Ketu LCDA seeking approval of a designated site.

He alleged the council authority had refused to grant approval as requested by the association.

Omotehinse, therefore, pleaded with Lagos State government to intervene via the state house of assembly.

The Chairman of Orilowo Perishable Food Market, Isiaka Abdullahi, said that the association had registered the market appropriately.

Addressing the protesters on behalf of the Speaker, Noheem Adams, the Majority Leader of the House, said the matter was receiving the attention of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He explained that representatives of the traders and other stakeholders would appear before the committee on Jan. 9.

While reiterating the commitment of the Speaker to the welfare of the people of the state, Adams thanked the protesters for being peaceful.