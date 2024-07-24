Protest: Group announces withdrawal, opts for dialogue

The leadership of the Northern Youth Alliance for Good Governance says it will no longer participate in the planned August 1 nationwide protest but toe the path of dialogue

It disclosed this in a statement signed by Abdullahi Usman, its National Coordinator, made available to newsmen in Kaduna

Usman said NYAG was hitherto involved in mobilising Nigerians to partake in the said protest.

According to hum, that was in order to find a way to call the attention of the government to the untold hardship being faced by common Nigerians

He stated that the group has decided to embrace a peaceful approach in the best interest of peace and the even socioeconomic development of Nigeria

Usman said: “We want to inform the public that as a result of wide consultations between our members, we have decided to withdraw from any plans to go ahead with the protest.

“This is to safeguard our integrity and Nigeria’s national peace and security, which we believe are paramount.

“NYAG is therefore calling on all Nigerians to embrace dialogue as news has reached us that there are political elements who are planning to hijack our planned protest and use it for their selfish political agenda.

“They wish to turn the planned peaceful protest into a riot that may aggravate the situation in Nigeria, hence worsen the condition.”

The group said that there were desperate people who may justify looting and destruction of public property and businesses.

Usman added: “The NYAF shall not be part of any such egocentric and destructive agenda.

“We, therefore, call on our fellow Nigerians to embrace dialogue, and encourage the government to engage the stakeholders for a robust discussion to end the ongoing hardships faced by Nigerians.”

He, however, urged that measures should be taken to improve the current situation of Nigerians, adding, “we believe that President Bola Tinubu is committed to the ongoing reforms and should be supported by all well-meaning Nigerians.

Usman added: “In the North, millions of our youth will return to agriculture once the security situation is brought under control.

“NYAG remains committed to the welfare and well-being of the Nigerian people and the peace and security of Nigeria at large as such, we urge against any violent protests as we support dialogue.”

