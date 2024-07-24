Sanwo-Olu to meet investors, to pitch diverse sectors

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Wednesday (today) host a selected cast of over 200 investors from around the world at the Pre-Summit Investors’ Roundtable in anticipation of the third Africa Social Impact Summit

The event is scheduled for 10am at, Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State

It will feature investment presentations, a question and answer session, interactive sessions, roundtable discussions and deal rooms for prospective investors ready to sign Memorandum of Understanding and partnership agreements with the state government

Themed: “Opportunity MADE in LAGOS,” the Investors’ Roundtable is aimed at highlighting and showcasing the high impact and ongoing investable projects in Lagos State, particularly in sectors aligned with the summit’s theme, namely: Health, Art, Culture, Creative Economy, Technology, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Transportation, and Telecommunications

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated event, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said: “By showcasing ongoing investment opportunities and fostering partnerships, the Pre-Summit Investor Roundtable will contribute to the overall success of Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS 3.0) and support Lagos State’s vision of becoming a vibrant hub for social impact investment in Africa.

According to Ambraose-Medebem, the event, among other things, is aimed at showcasing the “Invest in Lagos” brand by positioning Lagos State as a prime destination for foreign direct investment, local investors, the diplomatic community, and the diaspora, as well as highlighting existing investable ongoing projects within the state.

It will also be used to highlight the comparative advantages and potential investment opportunities in the state, including the Lekki-Epe International Airport, the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Lagos Blue Rail Phase V, Omu Creek, Lagos Food Systems Hub, and the KITE Programme.

Also Read:

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, explained that this edition of the Investors’ Roundtable is not another talk-shop, but a bespoke gathering dedicated to prospective investors who are ready to make investment decisions right away.

Omotoso said: “We have done many conferences and workshops, but this is the moment of decision for discerning investors and this event has been specially curated for them.”

The highly focused investors’ roundtable will bring together diverse groups of local and international investors, policymakers, and business leaders to explore investment possibilities in these crucial areas.

It will drive sustainable growth and create a positive social impact in Lagos State.

Post Views: 2