Protest: Bauchi Government relaxes 24-hour curfew

The Bauchi State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Katagum Local Government Area following the breakdown of law and order during the nationwide protest.

This was contained in a statement by Ibrahim Kashim, the Secretary to the State Government, in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Kashim said the 24-hour curfew has been reduced to 12 hours after it was observed that sanity returned to the area due to careful review of the situation in conjunction with security agencies.

He said: “You may recall that a 24-hour curfew was imposed on Katagum LGA which was due to the deteriorating security situation in the area.

“After a careful review in conjunction with security agencies, it has been observed that sanity is gradually returning to the area.

“It is against this backdrop that Gov. Bala Mohammed, approved the relaxation of the curfew from 24-hours to 12-hours from 6:00pm to 6:000 am daily.”

Ibrahim enjoined residents of the state to cooperate with security agencies to protect lives and properties.

